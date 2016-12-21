Jim Carrey’s Attorney Asks Court to Dismiss All Claims in Lawsuit Filed by Cathriona White’s Mother

Jim Carrey is hoping to put this lawsuit to bed.

The 54-year-old actor's attorney, Todd Eagan of Lavely & Singer, filed a motion on Monday asking the L.A. Superior court to dismiss all claims in the wrongful death lawsuit that Carrey's late girlfriend Cathriona White's mother, Brigid Sweetman, filed against him in October.

WATCH: Jim Carrey Sued by Cathriona White's Mother for Wrongful Death

In the motion filed on Monday on behalf of Carrey, Eagan calls the lawsuit a "shameful shakedown for money driven solely by the greed of Brigid Sweetman," and claims that Sweetman is seeking to profit from the death of her "long-estranged" daughter. Sweetman's suit alleges that the 54-year-old actor played a role in her daughter's death.

White, 30, was found dead in her home on Sept. 28, 2015, following a drug overdose. A toxicology report found four prescription drugs in her system. Her death was ruled a suicide in July of this year.

"Sweetman's baseless complaint against Carrey is replete with false allegations and has served to compound the devastation Carrey has experienced. Although Sweetman was White's biological mother, she was estranged from White for many years and had no relationship with White at the time of White's suicide; in that regard, she will never be able to establish damages in this action," Eagan states in the court docs.

WATCH: Jim Carrey Says STD Allegations Made by Cathriona White's Estranged Husband Are Based on 'Shameful Greed'

Sweetman's wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey isn't the only suit he's dealing with. Sweetman's attorney, Michael Avenatti, is also representing White's estranged husband, Mark Burton.

