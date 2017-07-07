Jim Carrey to Give Sworn Deposition in Wrongful Death Case Over Ex’s Suicide

Jim Carrey will answer questions about his late girlfriend Cathriona White’s suicide in a sworn deposition next month.

The actor is being sued for wrongful death by White’s estranged husband, Mark Burton, and her mother, Brigid Sweetman. The two complaints were consolidated into a single case on Thursday, with both claiming that Carrey obtained the drugs that killed White under the false name “Arthur King” and provided them to her, despite knowing she was prone to depression and had previously attempted suicide. Furthermore, they allege that Carrey gave White “three STDs without warning her.”

Michael Avenatti, Sweetman and Burton’s attorney, tells People that he has been demanding Carrey’s deposition for months, adding, “He will now be forced to answer questions about how he gave Ms. White three STDs, humiliated and demeaned her, and then gave her the drugs she used to kill herself. We are counting the days until the truth is known.”

Ray Boucher, Carrey’s attorney, tells People, “The truth has been known for some time. A troubled woman took her life and Jim Carrey had nothing to do with it. He’s looking forward to his deposition being taken because the truth ultimately will prevail, and there’s nothing in his deposition that is going to change the truth.”

Both parties will also enter into mediation, although Boucher does not believe the case will be settled before trial. He expects Carrey will be deposed in late August.

Carrey has previously spoken out about the pending lawsuit, calling it a “shakedown.”

“What a terrible shame. It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world,” Carrey, 55, said in a statement.