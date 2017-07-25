Jill (Duggar) Dillard Shares First Photo of Son Samuel: ‘We Are So in Love With Him!’

Jill (Duggar) Dillard has so much love for her newborn son, Samuel.

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting the first official pic of her second child, whom she shares with her husband, Derick.

Dressed in a blue elephant T-shirt and comfy gray sweatpants, Jill and Derick's little bundle of joy looked cuddly and cute in the snap, seemingly waving hello to the camera.

"Meet #SamuelScottDillard," Jill captioned it. "This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him!"

The newest addition to their family arrived on July 8, weighing in at 9lb 10oz.

"We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard," a statement on the family's official website read. "After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!"

Jill and Derick are also parents to a 2-year-old son named Israel. Ahead of Samuel's arrival, the couple told TLC their firstborn was both confused and "excited" about becoming a big brother.

"I know that Israel and this little one will be best friends," Jill said at the time.

