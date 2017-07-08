Jill (Duggar) Dillard Gives Birth to Second Child

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is officially a mother of two!

The Counting On star and her husband Derick announced the birth of their second son Samuel Scott via their official website on Saturday afternoon.

"We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard!" the family said. "The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22" long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!"

The couple, who also have a 2-year-old son named Israel, announced the gender of their second child in January and said their son was "excited" to become a big brother.

"Israel didn't really understand what was happening but he's just excited because other people are excited," Derick, 28, said in a video posted to TLC's website. "So he's just excited about his new little baby brother."

Jill, 26, added, "I know that Israel and this little one will be best friends."

