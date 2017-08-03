Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Slammed for Bullying TLC's Jazz Jennings and Transgender Women

Counting On star Derick Dillard appears to have taken issue with another reality show on TLC.

On Wednesday, Dillard -- a devout Christian -- tweeted out a disapproving message about Jazz Jennings' show, I Am Jazz, which follows the 16-year-old reality star's life as a transgender woman.

View photos



Twitter

"What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality," he tweeted in response to TLC promoting the show on social media. "'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."



The tweet caused some backlash for Dillard. "The oxymoron is your Christian faith teaches God will judge, not you," one Twitter user responded. "Yet here you are judging a brave soul for being different than you."



"Please explain to me how anything that SHE is doing affects you at all? Some Christian you are," another commenter declared.

Dillard replied to one Twitter user who wrote: "Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?"



The father of two responded: "I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here."



WATCH: Jill Duggar's Sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shares Cute Video of Son Henry Waking Up From a Nap



Twitter commenters then slammed Dillard for using the wrong pronoun when referring to Jennings. "You mean her. Use the right pronoun if you have no issue," one commenter pointed out.



"Her. if you want to show respect, say the correct pronoun as she was only a 'he' for a few years of life," another Twitter user lamented.

Neither Jennings or her family have responded to the tweet. Rather, the teenage reality star has continued promoting the recent episode of I Am Jazz that aired on Wednesday night.

View photos

Getty Images

On Thursday, TLC addressed the controversial Tweet in a statement to ET. "Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC," the statement read.





ET has reached out to Dillard and the Duggars for comment.

Last week, a number of celebrities reacted to President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military. The proposed policy is a reversal of an Obama administration decision that would have allowed transgender individuals to serve.