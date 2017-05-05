JFK’s Only Living Grandson Discussed His Family's Political Legacy in First Live TV Interview

The name Jack Schlossberg might not ring a bell, but as the only living grandson of JFK, he’s definitely one to keep an eye on. (His Instagram account is also worth following.)

The 24-year-old stopped by the Today show this morning for his very first live TV interview. He was on with his mom, Caroline Kennedy — the daughter of John F. and Jackie Kennedy. The two were promoting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, which they are giving to former President Barack Obama this Sunday.

As expected, the conversation did turn to Jack’s political ambitions. When Matt Lauer asked if he felt “pressured” to pursue politics, Schlossberg dodged the question like a pro. He said, “I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. … It’s something that I’m very proud of, but I’m still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned.”

Jack’s going into politics seems like a pretty open question, but here’s the bigger question: Is he a spitting image of his late grandpa?

Jack Schlossberg and his grandfather, President John F. Kennedy (Photo: Getty Images) More

Yeah, maybe not that similar. But when compared with his uncle, JFK Jr., now you can see the close resemblance.

On the left, 24-year-old Jack Schlossberg; on the right, his late uncle, JFK Jr. (Photo: Getty Images / AP Images) More

Recently, Jack Schlossberg was his mom’s date at the Met Gala, where he wore a relatively tame outfit … at least compared with his mom’s get-up.

Jack Schlossberg and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, at the 2017 Met Gala (Photo: AP Images) More

