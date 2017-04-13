Jessie J Loves Working Out, Does Not Want to Become a Single 45-Year-Old Woman With a Cat

Jessie J isn’t trying to be your typical pop star. Yes, she rolls with a (small) team of people. And yes, she sports edgy ensembles that most regular folks wouldn’t dream of wearing. But she’s candid, and funny, and isn’t afraid to eat cheese. Recently, the 29-year-old musician partnered with Propel Electrolyte water to encourage women to get out there and “get ugly.” (She wrote a song that incorporates the age-old high-school chant, “U.G.L.Y. You ain’t got no alibi!” for the occasion.) Jessie J doesn’t promote specific brands very often, but she felt this was a uniquely good fit.

“I’m not an obsessive fitness person. I’m not somebody who works out every minute of the day. I just enjoy working out and looking good and feeling good,” she told Yahoo Celebrity. “I like weight training. I like yoga. I like stretching. I do a lot of cardio onstage.” While she doesn’t always work with trainers, she has worked with enough of them that she’s noticed a difference between the men and the women. “Females are more about training and making sure you focus on getting the look you want. Men are more like, ‘Pick this weight up!'” she laughed. “Training with someone is a very intimate thing, and women, I think when they work out, it’s very emotional.” It’s especially emotional for her. “I cry when I work out,” she revealed with a casual shrug. “Not all the time, but I do let my emotions out when I’m working out.”





Because of that emotional connection, it was important to her that the song for Propel was something that people could sing along to. “I don’t always make songs that are easy for people to sing along to — I’m very aware of that,” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, I want everyone to be able to sing along from my 10-year-old niece to my 61-year-old dad,’ which is why I did that back-and-forth chant at the end.” Jessie J added that she “always” plays her music for her parents, even though neither one of them is an expert.

“My dad loves music, as does my mom. They’ve got great taste in music, but I almost love the fact that they’re not ‘music music’ people,” she explained. “They don’t understand the business or how it works. They get it but not really, and I kind of love that. My mom comes to the studio and reads a book and then once in a while looks up and says, ‘It sounds great. Do you want a tea?’ And that’s what I want from my mom.” Jessie paused and then added, “But I played some stuff for her recently, and she said, ‘It’s so good! It doesn’t even sound like you!’ I wasn’t sure how to take that, but I figured I’ll just take it.”





Jessie recently escaped the daily grind for a vacation in the Maldives, where she shared a smattering of bikini pics that had the Internet buzzing — though she didn’t really understand why. “I didn’t really think about it, and then everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s in a bikini!’ and I was like, ‘Huh? OK,'” she laughed before noting that she really tries not to take any comments people make about things like her vacation pics too seriously. “I needed the break,” the Brit said. “I work really hard and I don’t take vacations as I should. Vacations, holidays. I’ve dated American guys and I’m like, ‘Do you want to go on holiday?’ and they’re like, ‘You want to come to Thanksgiving?’ And I’m like, ‘No.'”





Though these pics had everyone talking about her bikini bod, her makeup (and the fact that she almost always does it herself) is another fact that is often commented on in the press. “I like doing my makeup. I always have,” she said, before adding that she did the makeup for her sisters’ weddings. “The plural there is sisters, not weddings,” she specified. I don’t have one sister who’s been married a bunch of times.” As a skilled makeup connoisseur, Jessie J has plenty of pet peeves when it comes to current makeup trends — especially for other stars.

Her biggest gripe? They wear too much. “I wear makeup, but it’s not like I can’t touch my face, or like I do and then my eyebrow’s in my hand,” she laughed. “My biggest hate — and it’s happened to me a few times — is that under-eye powder that looks like you’ve got talcum powder on your face when in photos. Highlighter in general needs to calm down. Everybody needs to calm down with that.” For the record, she does wear eyelash extensions, but they’re artfully placed for a more natural look.

