Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Maxwell Graduating From Preschool

Kindergarten, here we come!

Jessica Simpson's daughter graduated from preschool and the proud mom couldn't help but get emotional while showing off graduation pics.

Simpson took to Instagram on Wednesday with adorable snaps of 5-year-old Maxwell decked out in a blue cap and gown.

"Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly," Simpson wrote, quoting a lyric from Mariah Carey's 1997 song, "Butterfly."

She also added hashtags, #kindergartenherewecome, #maxidrew and a crying emoji.

While the graduation may have been bittersweet for Simpson, Maxwell looks pretty pumped about kindergarten.

Simpson shared another pic of the tiny grad jumping up and down barefoot with the caption, "Someone is excited for kindergarten!"

"How do all you moms do it? I need help," the mother of two added with another crying emoji.

The last few weeks have been full of fun family moments for Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, who are also parents to 3-year-old son, Ace.

In May, Simpson marked her seven-year anniversary with Johnson by sharing a cute family photo captioned simply, "7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later."

