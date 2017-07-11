Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Had ‘Tension’ Prior to Split, ‘Newlyweds’ Producer Claims

Viewers of MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica may not have seen the signs that Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were headed for a breakup, but one of the reality show's producers apparently did.

Sue Kolinsky, who worked on Newlyweds and The Osbournes, tells Complex magazine U.K. that while filming Lachey and Simpson, she thought their marriage was already on the rocks. "You could feel there was tension between the two of them. They were very different people," she claims. "He was a blue collar guy -- he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother would build things. He was frugal, and she had excessive taste."

WATCH: Jessica Simpson Says Marriage to Nick Lachey Was One of Her Worst Financial 'Mistakes'

Newlyweds aired from August 2003 to March 2005. A few months later after the show was canceled, Lachey and Simpson announced they were separating, and finalized their divorce in June 2006.

"In the end they weren't suited for each other. The only thing they really had in common was their music," Kolinsky continues. "She was really young; I think he's seven years older than her. He wanted a family, and her father [Joe Simpson] thought maybe she was too young. Her father was very involved in her life."

MORE: Jessica Simpson Hilariously Recalls Her Famous 'Chicken of the Sea' Moment -- Again

As for whether she thinks Simpson put on a "dumb blonde" act during the series, Kolinsky believes the entertainer was as candid as possible while filming the show. "There were times when we were like, 'Hm, does she really not know what this means?' I truly believe the whole 'chicken and fish' situation was accurate. She really did not know," she says, recalling the infamous moment when Simpson asked, "Is this chicken what I have, or is this fish? I know it's tuna, but it says Chicken by the Sea. Is that stupid?"

"I remember there was a scene where there was a dead mouse by their pool and it had been dead for a while. Nick said, 'It's in rigor mortis, and Jessica said, 'Riga-what?'" Kolinsky remembers. "I truly believe she didn't know what that meant."

MORE: Why Nick Lachey Is Glad He Never Had Kids with Jessica Simpson

That being said, Kolinsky says both Lachey and Simpson were great to work with on Newlyweds. "They were nice," she notes. "Nick was a little more accessible than Jessica, but she was very sweet and it was fun hanging out with them."

Just this weekend, Simpson made mention of her "chicken or fish" comment when Whole Foods mistakenly labeled tuna as chicken salad. "It happens to the best of us, @WholeFoods," she tweeted at the supermarket chain.

This isn't the first time Simpson, 37, has laughed at herself. Check out the hilarious photo she posted in 2016, again calling out her Chicken by the Sea remark:

Related Articles