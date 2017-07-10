Jessica Simpson Hilariously Recalls Her Famous ‘Chicken of the Sea’ Moment -- Again

Jessica Simpson couldn't pass up the opportunity to throw back to her now-infamous "Chicken of the Sea" moment, after news broke that grocery chain Whole Foods mistakenly stocked tuna in products it sold as chicken salad.

"It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods," the 36-year-old singer wrote on Twitter, captioning an image of the news story's headline: "Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna."

It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017

Simpson's comment recalled the famous moment on her 2003 reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (with then-husband Nick Lachey), when she questioned whether Chicken of the Sea-brand tuna was in fact chicken or fish.

But the "Come On Over" singer has always treated the episode with a good sense of humor. In 2004, she appeared in a Saturday Night Live sketch that mocked her mistake, and more recently, she shared a meme depicting a chicken appearing to swim in the ocean, with the caption, "Maybe Jessica Simpson was on to something?" She added the hashtag, "#Chickenofthesea."

Nowadays, Simpson is more famous for her fashion empire and adorable family than relatable confusion -- just check out the video below for the amazing Moana­-themed birthday party she threw for her son, Ace Knute, earlier this month.

