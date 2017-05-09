Jessica Simpson Has a Family Reunion in Texas for Granny’s 85th Birthday

Family comes first, even when you’re a pop star turned reality TV star turned clothing mogul. Jessica Simpson and her brood traveled to Waco, Texas, over the weekend to celebrate her grandmother’s 85th birthday. Simpson went on Instagram to pay tribute to the family matriarch, writing, “Happy Birthday to my prayer warrior and soulmate, Nana – Dorothy Jane Drew. I can’t wait to shop around with you!”

Because she’s a boss, Simpson wrapped some charity work into the trip, appearing at Dillard’s department store for an event benefiting the local Boys & Girls Clubs. “Everyone come out to meet us and the rest of the family this Saturday, May 6th from 1-3PM @dillards in Waco!” she wrote beside a shot of herself with her Nana.





The mother of two flew via private plane with her fam to see the birthday girl back in her home state. “Wheels up to Waco! #wheelsandheels #MAXIDREW (Ace was too shy for the pic),” she explained next to a sassy snap of herself and her mini-me posing on the airplane’s steps.





But it wasn’t just Jessica and her kids who headed to the Lone Star State to celebrate. Also attending the Dillard’s event were her husband, Eric Johnson; her mother, Tina Simpson; her sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross; and Ashlee’s husband, Evan Ross, and their daughter, Jagger Snow Ross.

Simpson later shared an Instagram shot of the gang at Dorothy’s official celebration. “My heart feels so full after celebrating Nana’s 85th birthday in McGregor, Texas this weekend #homesweethome #familyis❤️” she gushed.





Indeed, everyone seemed to be having a grand time at the fete. Ace apparently was not too shy for that pic, and happily sat on his mom’s lap. Maxwell, meanwhile, snuggled with a buddy down on the floor in front. Johnson hung in the back row with the other men, a huge smile on his face. Ashlee wasn’t pictured here, so maybe she had another obligation she had to run off to.

No word on what Nana got in terms of presents, but something tells us that time with her family was all she really wanted.





