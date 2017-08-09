Jessica Biel Reveals She Never Listened to *NSYNC Growing Up During Candid Reddit AMA

Jessica Biel may be married to Justin Timberlake, but back in the day, she wasn't fangirling over her husband's boy band hits.

During her AMA interview on Reddit on Wednesday, where members of the online community were able to ask the 35-year-old actress anything, Biel revealed that, while growing up, she never listened to *NSYNC.

When a fan asked if she was Team Backstreet Boys or Team *NSYNC, her answer shook the internet.

"I was such a theater nerd at that time that I literally wasn't listening to either of those groups," she confessed. "I was listening to soundtracks, like Rent and old 50's, 60's music. I can be a little off on my timing. But if I had been cool, DUH, *NSYNC all the way, baby!"

Fans continued to ask Biel Qs about her heartthrob of a husband, one writing, "If a movie was ever made about your husband's life, like Johnny Cash's in Walk the Line, who do you think could play you and Justin?"

"Oh, that's a no-brainer," she joked, sharing a link to a tweet Seth Rogen posted, which compared him and his wife to Timberlake and Biel. The comparison has become quite the running joke since (you can read more about that HERE).

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

Another asked the brunette beauty what her typical Saturday with Timberlake and their 2-year-old son, Silas, looks like -- when they're not busy with their music and acting projects, that is!

"A typical Saturday... up early, breakfast at home... maybe head to a park and play," she said. "Everybody naps at nap time. Maybe a play date in the afternoon. Then Mommy and Daddy go out on a hot date."

She also jokingly admitted that she does get jealous of Timberlake's bromance with Jimmy Fallon. The two recently reprised their roles as teens at Camp Winnipesaukee during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Oh no, I'm not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do," she said. "Oh no. And I'm not jealous that every time Justin can go on the show he does... oh no, I'm not jealous that they ride tandem bikes together. Oh no, I'm not jealous that they sing and rap together. Oh, I'm not jealous they they go to camp together. OH NO, I'M NOT JEALOUS AT ALL!!!"

But all joking aside, Biel gave an adorable answer when one fan who had just tied the knot asked her when she knew she was ready to have a baby.

"Honestly, I didn't grow up dreaming about having kids and having a family," she admitted. "I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence. But I think meeting my husband inspired me."

"One day I just woke up and knew it's what I wanted to do and it's been the hardest, greatest thing ever," she added. "I wouldn't give it up for the world."

