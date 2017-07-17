Jessica Alba Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 -- See the Cute Announcement!

Jessica Alba is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the news that she and her husband, Cash Warren, will soon be welcoming a new bundle of joy.

"[Cash Warren] and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed," Alba wrote alongside a photo of her and the couple's adorable daughters -- Honor, 9, and Haven, 5 -- holding up balloons in the shapes of the numbers one, two and three.

Alba was spotted paddle boarding while on vacation in Hawaii over the weekend, covering up any sign of a burgeoning baby bump in a white sun dress and a large black-brimmed hat.

Alba and Warren -- who began dating after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and tied the knot in May 2008 -- have proved time and again that they are two of Hollywood's most adoring celebrity parents. The couple recently celebrated Honor's ninth birthday in June, and the proud parents took to Instagram to share sweet messages for their eldest daughter.

Alba posted a heartwarming flashback photo from when Honor was a newborn, and wrote, "The day you were born, I found my true calling in life. You turned my life and world right side up."

Warren penned a touching note for his little girl, explaining, "Having you has taught me how to appreciate the here and now. I can't afford to wish for tomorrow because I know I'll miss today. You are kind, thoughtful and fair. You are smart, creative and driven. You're not afraid to lead but more importantly you're not afraid to listen. Keep it up my champ! You're doing great. I love you. I'm so proud of you."

Alba has even been a parenting mentor for her friend and Sin City co-star Jaime King when the 38-year-old actress was expecting her first son, James, with husband Kyle Newman.

"Jess Alba was always on speed dial for me," King said of the Honest Company founder, who is also the godmother to James. "I didn't know what I was doing when I had my first child and I had to go back to work so soon. I was terrified but I always call her… I think in the lifestyle we have, it's very different and it's not as easy to navigate, and she does it so elegantly and seamlessly and so I'm very lucky."

