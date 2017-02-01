Jessica Alba: My Dad Found Me a $10 Mil Estate!!!

Jessica Alba just snagged a multi-million dollar mansion, and her dad got a cut of the action. Alba is now the Honest owner of a $10 million Bev Hills estate, and she used her dad as her real estate agent. The Hamptons-style home is huge … nearly 9,000 square feet, with 7 bedrooms and 8 1/2 baths. There’s the obligatory pool, guesthouse and incredible city views. Alba bought the home from former TriStar and Orion Pictures honcho, Mike Medavoy. As for Jessica’s dad, Mark … the way we figure, he’ll split a 5% commission with Medavoy’s agent, so his take should be around $250k. BTW, Medavoy pays the commission, so everyone wins.