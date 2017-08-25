Jesse Williams responds to estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee's request for sole custody of their children

Jesse Williams isn't taking his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee's request for sole custody of their two children lightly.

On Monday, the Grey's Anatomy star filed new docs asking for joint legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Sadie, and 2-year-old son, Maceo.

In the legal documents obtained by ET, Williams also refutes the claims made by Drake-Lee in her declaration, where she claims he has "not recognized and prioritized the children’s schedule over his own." She further stated that asking for sole custody was also in part to "prevent the children from seeing a revolving door of intimate partners."

"Aryn’s declaration is filled with fabrications, misstatements and mischaracterizations," reads Williams' filing. "Aryn uses the fact that I work to support our family to marginalize me as a parent."

Williams further claims that Drake-Lee "refuses to communicate" with him about the children.

Williams and Drake-Lee tied the knot in September 2012, after dating for five years. When the 36-year-old actor filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, he initially requested joint legal and physical custody.

Days after Drake-Lee filed her request, Williams' rep released a statement to ET in defense of the TV star. "Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children and it is important to note that the dramatizations made in Aryn's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind," his rep said.

In July, Williams addressed his divorce and denied rumors that he cheated on his estranged wife in JAY-Z's Footnotes for 4:44.

"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years," he says in the mini-documentary. "All of a sudden, mother f**kers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship -- like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart, that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Around the time the video was released, Williams was spotted hanging out with Minka Kelly.

