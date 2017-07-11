Jesse Williams Discusses Divorce Fallout in Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Mini-Documentary

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams expressed outrage at coverage of his split with wife Aryn Drake-Lee in a new short doc on Jay-Z’s new album 4:44. The documentary, called Footnotes for 4:44, sees the rapper and assorted male artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Chris Rock, and Williams, talking candidly about their lives and growth as men.

When Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April, rumors surfaced that he had cheated on the mother of his two children with actress Minka Kelly. Sources close to the actor have denied those allegations and he’s now casting aspersions on them as well.

“I was in a relationship for 13 years. Thirteen real years. Not five years. Not seven years. Thirteen years. And all of a sudden motherf***ers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship, like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, with the person I’ve loved with all of my heart, that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I worked with was cute,” he said disgustedly.

Recent reports have posited that Williams and Drake-Lee might have a bit of a custody battle ahead as he seeks more time with Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2. But in the midst of all the turmoil that divorce brings, Williams seems to want it to be known that cheating was not at the heart of it.





