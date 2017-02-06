Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Welcomes Baby No. 2!

Party of four, please!

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben have welcomed the newest member of their family — a baby boy!

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE. “He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long.” Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

The couple previously said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: “We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as ‘big brother!’ We are so thankful that God is adding to our family.”

They added in their statement that “2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already, and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing, and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!).”

Nearly four months after the Seewalds announced their pregnancy news, Jessa’s older sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband, Derick, announced they are expecting their second baby as well.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby No. 2!” Jill and Derick previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

Jessa, 24, and Ben, 21 — who got married in November 2014 — have also expressed their desire to adopt so we can likely expect an appropriately Duggar-sized family to come in the future.

