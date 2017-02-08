Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shares First Photo of Her ‘Precious’ New Baby Boy

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald has welcomed her second child!

The 19 Kids and Counting star gave birth to a baby boy early on Monday morning and took to Instagram later in the day to share a sweet photo.

WATCH: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Husband Ben Welcome Second Child Together

Snuggled up in a light blue, hooded onesie with a dog on it, the little one looked adorable as he peacefully napped on Jessa's lap.

"#BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn't be more in love! 😍," the proud 24-year-old mom wrote on Instagram.

Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, shared further details on their website, but have yet to reveal the baby's name.

"We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son. He was born at 4:26 am this morning, weighing 8 lbs and 11 ounces and measuring 21 3/4 inches long," the family dished. "Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!"

EXCLUSIVE: The Duggar Family Are Spotted Filming Again

The couple are already parents to 1-year-old son Spurgeon and announced their second pregnancy in August.

Jessa's older sister, Jill, is also pregnant with her second son.

See more on the new bundle of joy in the video below.

Related Articles