‘Jerseylicious’ Star Mike Aktari Dead at 28

Mike Aktari, who appeared on the Style Network's Jerseylicious from 2010-12, has died at age 28.

The reality star died in his hometown of Westbury, New York, on Monday, according to TMZ. The cause of death is not yet known, but police reportedly say that foul play is not suspected.

Aktari's relationship with makeup artist Olivia Blois Sharpe was documented on the show, and while the two were not dating at the time of his death, Sharpe, 28, has been mourning the loss of her former flame on Instagram.

"My heart has never hurt this hard. I wouldn't trade those three years we spent together for the world," Sharpe captioned a photo collage of some of her happiest memories with Aktari. "You showed me never ending love and loyalty. You accepted me as my crazy goofy self and loved it. You looked at me the way no one ever has. You had the most wonderful heart. I wish I made more of an attempt to get together to catch up when you asked. I'll always love you Milad."

"One of my favorite photos of Mike and I❤️," the reality star captioned another pic. "Our time here is so valuable and limited. If there is someone who has a part of your heart, no matter what has transpired in the past, no matter what the situation might be..LET THEM KNOW how much they mean to you. Milad takes a piece of my heart with him."

RIP, Mike Aktari.

