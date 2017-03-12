‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reunites for Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s 30th Birthday

A birthday's as good a reason as any for a reunion, and that's exactly what brought The Jersey Shore women back together this weekend, as Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola celebrated her 30th birthday.

Among the Jersey Shore alumni who turned up to party with Giancola in Manhattan were Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Deanna Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino.

The friends shared snaps of their night to social media.

And in true Jersey Shore style, the celebrations included plenty of drinks -- although maybe not as much as in the MTV show's heyday.

"Martini is down and I am drunk," Jwoww captioned one shot shared on Instagram, adding the hashtag "#lightweight."

Jwoww also shared a video of the group getting down to Drake's "One Dance" on the dance floor.

Was that a fist pump, Jwoww?

