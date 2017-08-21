Jerry Seinfeld Reveals Jerry Lewis Joined Him on 'Comedians in Cars' Before He Died as Cause of Death Revealed

Jerry Lewis died of heart failure

A spokesperson for the Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas, Nevada, tells ET that the comedy legend’s cause of death was from Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, or heart failure, when he died over the weekend at age 91.

"[Lewis] died peacefully of natural causes at 91 and was surrounded by family and loved ones," the late actor’s rep told ET on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jerry Seinfeld revealed on Instagram that he had filmed an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee earlier this year with Lewis.

“As I’ve said many times, if you don’t get Jerry Lewis, you don’t understand comedy,” Seinfeld wrote. Spending an afternoon with him a couple of months ago in Vegas for Comedians in Cars was a comedy life moment for me.”

This is not the first time Seinfeld has featured a titan of comedy on his series shortly before they died. Garry Shandling appeared on the show in January 2016, before he died at age 66 in March of the same year.

Watch the video below for what Lewis told ET about his legacy in 2013.

