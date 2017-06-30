Jerry Ferrara’s ‘Entourage’ Co-Stars Reunite at His Wedding to Breanne Racano

Congrats to Jerry Ferrara!

The 37-year-old actor tied the knot to Breanne Racano in Ohio on Saturday -- and his former Entourage co-star, Kevin Dillon, was by his side to share his first pic as a married man!

RELATED: 'Entourage' Star Jerry Ferrara Engaged to Girlfriend Breanne Racano -- See the Ring!

"They did it! Congratulations to the Ferraras!" Dillion captioned a sweet snap of Ferrara and his bride beaming after saying "I do."

Also in attendance at the festivities were his other fellow co-stars, Kevin Connolly and Emmanuelle Chriqui -- who showed up as each other's dates -- and Entourage creator Doug Ellin.

"@echriqui Amazing date to @jerryferrara @breanneracano Wedding!!!! What a night!!!" Connolly wrote alongside a pic of himself and his former on-screen love dressed to the nines.

RELATED: Jerry Ferrara Seizes An 'Empire'

"Best date...aaaaand boys will be boys 😂😂😂😂 #jerryandbre #entouragefam #lovemyboys📸 @mrdougellin," Chriqui captioned a collage of the pair -- poking fun at Connolly's drifting gaze.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara & 12 More Stars Who Were on 'Entourage' Before They Were Famous

ET caught up with the Entourage cast in 2015, where they dished all about coming together for the movie -- and why sex scenes were the hardest to film.

See more in the video below.

Related Articles