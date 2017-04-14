Jeremy Renner Latest House Flip Is for Sale for a Modest $569,000

Jeremy Renner loves flipping houses when he’s not making movies. He’s been successful at this hobby and made millions renovating homes through the years.

He recently put one of his projects in Modesto, Calif., on the market for $569,000. The Oscar-nominated actor grew up in Central Valley and this particular house belongs to his mother, Valerie Cearley.

Built in 1927, the Tudor home was purchased by the actor in 2007. Today, the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, house showcases Renner’s signature color palette of white and earth tones.

The charming dining room boasts natural lighting, thanks to some new skylights. The stunning kitchen has a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a professional-grade double oven and stove. Meanwhile, the master suite has an attached office.

Cearley said of her son, “His schedule doesn’t allow him to do much of the hands-on work himself anymore.” The renovation of the entire 2,711-square-foot home took about six weeks.

