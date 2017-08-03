Jeremy Renner Would Like to Have a 'Gaggle' of Little Renners

Jeremy Renner is 46, but he's still interested in producing a brood — like, an 8-kid brood.

"I'd like to have eight [kids] running around," Renner told Men's Journal for their September 2017 issue. "A gaggle, a little clan."

Renner is single, though. He and his wife Sonni Pacheco divorced in 2015 after marrying just the year before. They have a daughter, Ava, who was born in 2013. Renner loves being a dad — as per the profile, the Avengers actor has this very important stipulation among his house rules "Do not fuck with Ava." (These rules are printed and hung above his house bar.) The author of the profile describes her as "the center of [Renner's] world."

But Renner doesn't want to raise a brood on his own — "It takes two," he explained. "Doing it alone is not fun. You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner. I've done so many amazing, cool-ass things in my life — but I think as we get older, there's more value in doing something with somebody."

Still, Ava seems to have taken his life by storm. In the interview, Renner brandishes one fingernail that's coated in pink nail polish, attributing it to his daughter's influence.

"It was like seeing The Matrix,” he said, describing the experience of his daughter's birth. “In a second, everything just opened up and made perfect sense."

When asked the best part about having a 4-year-old daughter, Renner had the best answer: "Everything's fun, man. Especially at this age." For Christmas last year, the California native and erstwhile app developer got her a both a princess castle and a tool set.

Hawkeye may be the role that cemented Renner as an A-lister, but "father" seems to be the role he was made to play — no matter how many kids he has.

