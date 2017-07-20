Jenny Slate’s Horrible Blind Date Showed Up in a Suit of Armor

It seems like not even fame will make you immune to a terrible first date. Actress and comedian Jenny Slate is living proof of that.

Slate sat down the Talk Easy podcast to chat about her career, her vision for the future, and a blind date that quickly became a very unfortunate rendezvous.

The Obvious Child actress explains that her best girlfriend’s husband wanted to set her up for a real blind date — no pictures, no last name. The actress agreed to her first-ever blind date even though she wasn’t really feeling “it.” About a month passed before Slate and her date exchanged numbers and started texting. It all started to go south when her date made a joke about where to go for their date:

“And then he’s like, ‘Uh, I don’t know … something normal like the Renaissance fair.’ Which was like a joke, you know what I mean? He didn’t mean it,” Slate explains.

But it turns out he kind of did mean it — and he dressed for the occasion:

“This dude, and I’m not kidding, is dressed in full chain mail. He’s got a full, authentic knight’s costume on, including a floor-length tabard, which I called a tunic and then he corrected me and was like, ‘It’s actually a tabard.’”

Slate was not amused by her date’s sense of humor and said her heart sank as soon as she saw him.

The comedian openly admitted she hasn’t been into dating recently in light of her recent split with Chris Evans and her divorce from husband Dean Fleischer-Camp in 2012.

And even though all may be fair in love and war, for Slate’s sake, hopefully there are no more suits of armor.

