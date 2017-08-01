Jenny Slate Calls Relationship With Ex Chris Evans 'So Precious'

Jenny Slate still has fond memories of her time with Chris Evans.

The 35-year-old actress reflected on the relationship in a new interview with Marie Claire, revealing that her experience with Evans was "so precious," despite the media attention she received after opening up about their breakup.

"It seems so naïve: You're just talking to a nice person, and you have a really honest, beautiful conversation, and she writes about it in an honest, beautiful way," Slate said of outlets running wild with her candid quotes to New York magazine about their relationship. "But then, it goes through all these other outlets and gets distilled. And then it can be made to seem like you were being cheap.…I didn't mean to do that. Especially not with an experience that was so precious to me."

Slate and Evans called it quits in February, after less than a year of dating, though remained friendly as they promoted their film, Gifted, in April. In her interview with Marie Claire, Slate also opened up about her 2016 divorce from Dean Fleisher-Camp, after four years of marriage.

"A divorce moves at the speed of complete, deadening silence, or that's how it feels," she shared.

"When we got divorced, I felt like I was in outer space," she continued. "But I think we at least had the foresight, even amidst all that pain, to say, 'If we don't do this now, we will never be able to be together at all in any way. We will never be able to work together or be friends.' You know, just because something didn't work out in its original form doesn't mean you have to denigrate it and say it was worth nothing."

