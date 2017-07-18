Jenny McCarthy Pours Her Heart Out to Husband Donnie Wahlberg in Instagram Post

Donnie Wahlberg’s No. 1 fan is none other than his wife, Jenny McCarthy.

The New Kids on the Block member just finished a three-month tour with the band, and to congratulate him, McCarthy turned to Instagram to show her hubby some love.

In a lengthy post, the proud spouse wrote a heartfelt tribute to her special man:

“For the past three months I have watched you pour out your heart and soul … I’ve seen you make every person you came into contact with feel like they were somebody special, because you do believe they are special.”

McCarthy continues to fawn over her husband of almost three years by explaining her immense respect and love for him as well as her admiration for his unwavering work ethic:

“I’ve seen you get on a plane to work at Blue Bloods all day, only to get on an airplane that very same day to go perform your heart out at your concerts … with unconditional love in your heart, with no sleep in your tired bones.”

McCarthy finishes the letter by saying how lucky she is to have him in her life:

“I don’t know anyone like you. And I never will. I just know how lucky I am to have you. I love you, Mrs. W”

Wahlberg responded to Jenny’s love note by saying how she in turn makes him a better man:

Thank you Mrs Wahlberg! Your support means everything to me, Lady! You make me better in every way. I love you. -Hubby pic.twitter.com/EuGcfbN7Qu — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 18, 2017

In other entertainment news, Troian Bellisario gets candid about her struggle with mental health issues:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: