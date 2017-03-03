Jennifer Lopez’s Backup Dancers Got Engaged Onstage

Jennifer Lopez helped her former backup dancer Lake Smits propose to one of J.Lo’s current dancers, Tera Perez, during a recent show.

Smits had been hiding in the theater watching the show and waiting for the perfect moment to jump up onstage and pop the question. J.Lo played the perfect accomplice in surprising Perez.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer and Smits had been planning the surprise proposal for weeks. During the proposal, Lopez could barely contain her excitement for the couple and thanked the audience for letting the dancers have their sweet moment.

Perez later posted a pic of the moment, with the caption, “Perfect captured moment! So much love for this woman @jlo on such an incredible night!!!” “We’re engaged.”

The couple hopes J.Lo will be a part of their wedding day since Lopez has played such a huge part in their romance.

Lopez isn’t the first performer to assist in a surprise proposal midshow. Back in September, Beyoncé helped backup dancer Joel Silver propose to dance captain Ashley Everett during her “Formation” tour.

