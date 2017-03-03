Jennifer Lopez’s 9-Year-Old Son Really Wants to Know Why His Mom Doesn't Wear Pants

Jennifer Lopez is known worldwide for her smoking-hot body, but it seems that there’s one person asking her to cover it up — her son, Max!

On Thursday, in an AOL interview, the “Booty” singer admitted that Max isn’t too thrilled with his mom’s choice of concert wardrobe. The superstar took it in stride and explained to him why she wears sultry stage-show outfits in her Vegas residency.

With curves like that, we doubt she will stop flaunting her killer body by putting on pants anytime soon — even if it confuses her son.

Need some more JLo news?

