Jennifer Lopez Wishes Her ‘Love’ Alex Rodriguez a Happy Birthday: He ‘Makes My Heart Skip a Beat’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's birthday week continues!

Just days after Lopez turned 48, it was time to celebrate Rodriguez's 42nd birthday on Thursday. The former MLB pro's girlfriend took to Instagram to express her admiration for her guy with a sweet message that accompanied a handsome photo of Rodriguez.

"Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room," Lopez gushed in the caption. "Wishing you the best year ever my love. So excited for everything God has in store for you. #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio❤ #happybirthday #LEO #13"

Meanwhile, Rodriguez appeared to be spending his birthday with his two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9. "Feeling so fortunate today for having these two lil angels in my life thankyougod #itsmybirthday #familia," he captioned a pic of his father-daughter day.

These past few days have included lots of celebrating for the A-list couple. Just as Lopez posted a sweet message to Rodriguez on his birthday, the onetime New York Yankees player also made sure his Instagram followers knew how much he cared about the triple-threat star.

"Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day," Rodriguez wrote to accompany a stunning photo of his girlfriend. "Te amo muneca!! ❤️#HBD #Leo"

The two were seen riding bikes in New York City on Wednesday, but over the weekend they were in Miami, Florida, for their epic joint birthday bash. Here's a look at their celebratory week:

