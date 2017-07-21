Jennifer Lopez Is Sweating the Summer Heat But Still Looks Flawless -- See Her 'Shades of Blue' Set Pics!

J.Lo is at it again!

The 47-year-old bombshell took to Instagram on Thursday to share some behind-the-scenes photos from her NBC series, Shades of Blue.

"When its 107 in the shade and you're wearing a Kevlar vest... #summerinthecity #shadesofblue #workingmama," she wrote on a black-and-white photo of her in a police vest.

"Playing Cops and Robbers," she captioned another, alongside co-stars Dayo Okeniyi and Vinny Laresca.

The former American Idol judge definitely takes pride in being a "working mama," and gushed to ET in April about how proud she is of her upcoming Spanish-language album.

"I think it's one of the best albums I've made in a long time and I'm super proud of it," she said at the time.

