Jennifer Lopez Spends Time With Her Mom and Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s Mom at the Set of ‘Shades of Blue’

Just in time for Mother's Day, Jennifer Lopez spent some quality time with two important moms in her life on Thursday. Lopez, 47, was spotted on the NYC set of her NBC series Shades of Blue with her mom, Guadalupe Rodiguez, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's mom, Lourdes Rodriguez.



WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are 'Madly in Love,' Source Says



The two proud moms watched as Lopez acted out scenes, even sitting together and posing for pics that Lopez happily snapped.

View photos



Backgrid

Things have been heating up between A-Rod and J.Lo recently. The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala earlier this month, and have been on several New York dates since.



"Jennifer and Alex are madly in love," a source recently told ET. "They are the real thing."



As for whether this means that wedding bells could be in the future, the source doesn't think that it's a priority for Lopez.

View photos



Backgrid

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Gets Grilled About Alex Rodriguez's Dancing Skills: 'He Knows What He's Doing'



"She's been married three times already," the source said, referring to her previous nuptials to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and Marc Anthony. "She has two beautiful kids who are the focus of her life. I think she's at a point in her life where she doesn't need a husband to feel like she's in a committed, loving relationship."



For more from the hot new couple, watch the clip below!

Related Articles