Jennifer Lopez Spends Her Saturday Cheering on the Yankees With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is all about those Saturday vibes -- especially if it means spending the day with Alex Rodriguez!

The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at her weekend, which she spent cuddled on the couch watching the Yankees with her new beau.

"#saturdayvibes," Lopez captioned the shot of her legs intertwined with A-Rod's, as they watched the game in the background.

J-Rod has been inseparable since they first sparked relationship rumors last month -- with Rodriguez even opening up about the pair's whirlwind romance (and J.Lo's love of the Yankees) on The View.

"It's obvious. We've been having a great time," he explained of the pair's blossoming relationship on the talk show. "She's in New York right now. She's staying in New York."

"She's a New Yorker. She's from the Bronx. And a big Yankees fan," Rodriguez gushed.

"She's an amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and also an incredible mother," he continued. "She just likes simple things. She's a very dry, simple person. She bows family. Great sister. Great daughter."

