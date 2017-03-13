Jennifer Lopez Shares Photo of Her Cuddling With Alex Rodriguez

Is Jennifer Lopez close to making her relationship with Alex Rodriguez social media official?

Lopez posted a photo of Rodriguez affectionately giving her a kiss on the head to her Instagram stories on Monday, before quickly deleting it. Lopez, 47, certainly appears smitten in the cute snap, smiling for the camera.



Snapchat

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Met Through 'Mutual Friends' -- See Pics From First Trip Together!

The attractive pair spent the weekend together in the Bahamas, where they were spotted getting cozy at the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club. A source close to the 41-year-old athlete tells ET that Lopez and Rodriguez were introduced by mutual friends.

"Alex and Jennifer ran into each other about a month or so ago in L.A.," the source shared. "They're both single, have these huge careers and their families are their No. 1 priorities. They have a lot in common and friends thought they could be really good together."

WATCH Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet Pic With Daughter and Ex-Wife at Parents-Teacher Day Following J. Lo Dating News

Of course, the two are still prioritizing their careers.

"Their schedules are so crazy and that isn't going to slow down anytime soon," the source added. "They will both continue to carry out their work obligations and will meet up when time allows."

Watch the video below for more on Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship.

Related Articles