Jennifer Lopez Runs Into Ex Beau Casper Smart During Girls Night Out

It's a small world after all for Jennifer Lopez and her ex-boyfriend, Beau Casper Smart.

The "On the Floor" singer was having a fun girls night out with her bestie, actress Leah Remini, at El Floridita nightclub in Los Angeles on Monday, when the pair ran into Lopez's former flame.



The seemingly cordial encounter occurred outside the club, where Smart was also hanging out. The 29-year-old actor and dancer was seen holding a bouquet of flowers when he happened across Lopez and Remini.

It's unclear if Lopez, Remini and Smart were all attending the same event at the nightclub or if the run-in was simply a coincidence.

One person who was definitely not hanging with Lopez at El Floridita was her rumored beau, Drake, who was in London, England, performing to a massive crowd at the O2 Arena, and hanging out with his old friend, Nicki Minaj.

Lopez later shared an video from inside the nightclub, which seemed to be one giant dance party. The short clip pans around her group of friends, including Remini, but Smart is nowhere to be seen.

Lopez and Smart first sparked romance rumors in October 2011. The couple called it quits in June 2014, but rekindled their flame in January 2015 before splitting once again in August 2016. They have reportedly remained amicable since parting ways.

Following her break up from Smart, Lopez sparked a romance with the "Hotline Bling" rapper, whom she's "head over heels for," a source recently told ET. For more on their burgeoning relationship, check out the video below.

