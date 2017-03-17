Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy White Mini-Dress on Dinner Date With Alex Rodriguez: Pics!

White hot in Miami! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Miami on Thursday night. The new pair were spotted leaving the Casa Tua restaurant together.



Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Incredible Abs During Vacation With Alex Rodriguez



Lopez rocked a sexy white mini-dress with a daring slit and metal embellishments. She carried a tiny white purse with star rhinestones.

The former New York Yankees star rocked white pants and a navy blue sweater with a matching navy button-down.



The couple has been enjoying some quality time together in Florida. Earlier this week they were spotted hitting the gym together. Prior to their Miami excursion, they had a romantic Bahamas getaway shortly after it was revealed that they were dating.

Beau Casper Smart on Ex Jennifer Lopez's New Relationship with Alex Rodriguez: 'Nothing But Love'



A source told ET that the couple met through mutual friends and that their relationship is still "very new."



J.Lo's ex, Beau Casper Smart, also told ET that he is "of course" happy for her new relationship.



"[We're] friends," Smart said, adding that the exes have "nothing but respect and love for each other."



For more on this sexy new couple

