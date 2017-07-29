Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Marc Anthony's Mother With Sweet Instagram Post: 'We Will Miss You'

Marc Anthony is "surrounded by love" after the death of his mother.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Saturday to share a touching photo of Anthony with his children, alongside a sweet note paying tribute to his mother, Guillermina Quiñones, who died on Thursday.

"Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love...❤️ ," Lopez wrote, before writing in Spanish, "Rest in peace Ginny...we will miss you."

In a heartbreaking post on Thursday, Anthony announced the death of his mother, who he called his family's "hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL."

"She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all," he wrote. "Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!"

Lopez and Anthony have remained close since their 2014 split, with the "On the Floor" singer revealing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March that the two still "support each other."

"Marc and I are good the way we are," she insisted. "We're great friends. We're mom and dad to Max and Emme, and we work really well together. We're working on an album, and it's going amazing."

