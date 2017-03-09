Jennifer Lopez Isn’t the Only Female Musician to Date an Athlete

It is being reported that Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez are dating. A source tells People magazine that “they’ve been dating for a few weeks.” J.Lo isn’t the first female musician to date an athlete.

Ciara and Russell Wilson started dating in 2015, and a year later he asked her to marry him. The couple made headlines for abstaining from sex until they wed. Ciara and Russell got married on July 9, 2016, and are expecting a child.

Shakira and Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué met at the 2010 World Cup. Although there is no talk of marriage, the couple has two children together.

Carrie Underwood and NHL star Mike Fisher met in 2008, got engaged in 2009, married in 2010, and welcomed a son in 2015. NFL player Eric Decker and country singer Jessie James Decker were set up by friends — they got married in 2013. The couple welcomed their second child in September 2016.

Basketball player Shannon Brown and Monica met in 2010 on the set of her music video Love All Over Me. They dated, got engaged, and married — all in less than six months — and welcomed a daughter in 2013.

Jessica Simpson and NFL player Eric Johnson got engaged in 2010 after dating for only six months. They got married in 2014 and have two children together. Former Spice Girl Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham married David Beckham in 1999, and they have four children together. Victoria has said it was “love at first sight” when she met David.

Kristen Stewart opens up about dating guys versus dating girls:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: