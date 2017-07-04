Jennifer Lopez Goes Biking With a Shirtless Alex Rodriguez in a Cute Video: Watch!

J-Rod is keeping in shape over the long holiday weekend! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a sunny bike ride together on Sunday in New York.



The former New York Yankees star, 41, posted several videos and photos to his Instagram Stories of the ride, which were taken by a brave Lopez, who both filmed and managed to keep her bike straight at the same time.



Instagram

The "Ni Tu Ni Yo" singer, 47, wore a gray tank top with her hair in a bun while her man went shirtless for the outing.



One pic was captioned, "Biking 2 yoga," while another simply had Rodriguez's baseball number, 13, on it.



The pair have been spending lots of time together lately with Rodriguez cheering Lopez on during a taping of her Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular performance on Friday.

The two were later spotted sharing a passionate kiss in the crowd.



