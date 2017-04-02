Jennifer Lopez Is Ecstatic Hanging With Alex Rodriguez and Her Mom

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are meeting the family!

The 47-year-old singer took a stroll with both boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, on Sunday in New York City. J.Lo and A-Rod were comfortable showing PDA out and about in the city -- holding hands -- as Guadalupe smiled alongside the couple.

View photos



PressPhotoDirectNY / MEGA

... Have you ever seen Lopez so happy?!

View photos



PressPhotoDirectNY / MEGA

The family stroll comes after J.Lo spent time with her beau's sister, Susie Dunand, last month. On Instagram, Susie referred to the singer as "sister-in-law."

Clearly, everything appears to be going smoothly for the attractive couple. A source close to the former New York Yankee recently told ET that Rodriguez has fallen fast for Lopez, in large part because she gets along so well with his family. The source also said the two are now exclusive, and that the elite athlete is happy and knows he's with a beautiful woman.

During 41-year-old Rodriguez's appearance on The View on Friday, he couldn't help but gush about his gorgeous gal.

"She's an amazing girl," he marveled. "One of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and also an incredible mother."

