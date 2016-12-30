Jennifer Lopez and Drake Kiss, Dance and Pack on the PDA at Prom-Themed Party

It appears to be totally on between Jennifer Lopez and Drake.

The two superstars have been sparking romance rumors this month thanks to intimate dinner outings and cozy Instagram pics together, but in new social media videos of Drake and J.Lo at a "Winter Wonderland" prom-themed party, the evidence that there's something going on is pretty undeniable. The pair kiss at one point, and get up close and personal on the dance floor.

Check out Lopez wrapping her arms around Drake's neck and leaning in for a smooch, before he chivalrously helps her step down from the stage.

The two also showed off some hot moves while their still-unreleased music collaboration blasts in the background.

Later, they romantically slow-danced.

Drake, 30, and Lopez, 47, were even crowned king and queen at the dance, and had some fun in the photobooth.

.... They certainly make for an attractive pair!

Of course, the PDA session could be for an upcoming music video. Last Friday, Lopez's rep told ET of the romance rumors, "They are spending time together, working on a new music project."

