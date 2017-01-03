Jennifer Lopez and Drake Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Drake rang in the new year together, fueling rumors that a major love connection is sparking between the two stars.

The 47-year-old Shades of Blue actress joined Drake, 30, at his Las Vegas show at Hakkasan Nightclub, where she remained by his side throughout the night. While the "Hotline Bling" rapper pumped up the crowd with his hit songs including "Energy," he also took song requests from excited club goers.

Prior to the concert, the pair reportedly enjoyed dinner with a group of friends at Hakkasan, where Drake donned a tuxedo and J.Lo wore a red velvet halter dress.

A source later confirmed to ET that Lopez and Drake exited the venue together at 2:30 a.m. and were holding hands.

Drake has also shown support for the songstress at her own Las Vegas residency since relationship rumors began. He clearly enjoyed the superstar's All I Have performance in December, happily snapping selfies the entire time.

The pair has been spotted cozying up in recent weeks, including a West Hollywood dinner date, a prom-themed party and an intimate snap that both stars shared on Instagram.

