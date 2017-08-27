Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, and More Stars Sit Ringside at Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight

Hollywood came out for fight night!

Stars flocked to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday to witness the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a white ensemble at the event, while her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, had trouble taking his eyes off the action.

Charlize Theron, meanwhile, appeared to fly solo in a low-key black number.

LeBron James, Mike Tyson, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Jeremy Piven and Jerry Bruckheimer were all photographed inside, while Jamie Foxx and Olivia Munn were spotted walking the red carpet before the fight.

Also in attendance were Sean "Diddy" Combs, William H. Macy, Bruce Willis, Don Cheadle, Aisha Tyler, Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Cedric the Entertainer, Chadwick Boseman, Chance the Rapper, Gerard Butler and Nick Cannon.

J.Lo and A-Rod have been preparing for Saturday's fight with some time in the ring. Watch below.

