Jennifer Lopez’s Twins Steal the Show on ‘Ellen’ as She Opens Up About Meeting Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, and the music superstar brought along her adorable 9-year-old twins for the fun interview.

Joining their mom on stage on Monday's Ellen, Lopez's daughter, Emme, and son, Max,were adorably precocious as they stole the spotlight with their bashful antics.

Emme sat down in the chair next to her mom, and looked super cute in her sparkly dress, which DeGeneres pointed out looked a lot like the style her mom was rocking.

"Me and Emme got dressed alike today" Lopez, 47, said, beaming. "She's my mini-me."

While Emme was content to sit beside her mom and smile quietly, Max decided to be a little more rambunctious, and wander around the stage, eventually hiding in the side-table between the interview chairs, which DeGeneres usually has people jump out of to scare her guests.

As Max climbed into the box and closed the lid, his sister couldn't help but laugh while Lopez appreciated the calm.

"Maybe you should get one of these at home," DeGeneres quipped.

"Yeah, to keep him nice and quiet. This is the quietest he's been in nine years," the Shades of Blue star joked.



The twins also helped their mom compete in a dance-themed game against her fellow World of Dance judge Derek Hough!

Lopez shares her cute kids with ex-husband and frequent musical collaborator Marc Anthony, who recently performed with the "Ain't Your Mama" singer at a concert in the Dominican Republic, where she was joined by her kids and her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

While chatting with DeGeneres, Lopez also revealed how she and the 41-year-old baseball legend first met, despite warning the audience that their story was actually pretty ordinary.

"It's very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by," Lopez said. "Afterwards I went outside and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder."

Lopez said that they first started chatting about living in Los Angeles, as Rodriguez just moved to California after living on the East Coast for years. Eventually, he reached out to ask her on a date.

"He texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'OK,'" Lopez recalled, laughing at the simplicity of it all. "We had a nice dinner."

"And then a sleepover?" DeGeneres asked, trying to get a rise out of the pop diva.

"No," Lopez answered firmly. "Mama don't sleep over on the first date."

