Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez do 'This Is Us' style push-ups during couples workout

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Do This Is Us Style Push-Ups During Couples Workout

First, they did boxing together and now, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are doing push-ups (literally) together.

With the help of their trainer David Kirsch, both Lopez, 48, and Rodriguez, 42, took their core strength training up a notch by doing some side twists while holding medicine balls.

Another exercise they synced were push-ups as the father of two held his girlfriend on his back, much like that memorable scene from the first season of This Is Us.

In the ninth episode of the hit NBC drama, Milo Ventimiglia‘s character Jack took adopted son Randall (played by Lonnie Chavis) to a martial arts class where he physically showed life-long commitment to his child by holding him on his back while doing some push-ups.

And when Lopez and Rodriguez weren’t working out, the All I Have star also put on a mini dance show for her boyfriend.

“Jennifer and I work out together, and I can’t wait to bring her here to my new gym,” Rodriguez previously told PEOPLE. “She is a great jock, a former track star in school, and I enjoy working out with her.”

Adding, “Jennifer and I mix it up. We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock.”