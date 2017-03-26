Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Romantic Dinner Date in LA -- See the Pics!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the town together for a second night in a row in Los Angeles over the weekend, sitting down at Italian eatery Madeo for a romantic dinner.

The couple kept a low profile as they slipped away at the end of the night, an eyewitness tells ET.

The dinner is just the latest in a busy weekend for J.Rod, who hit the gym together on Friday morning and were later snapped at the ritzy Hotel Bel-Air.

The former pro-baseball player has made Los Angeles his new home as he prepares to begin his new role as a Fox Sports Analyst, while J.Lo is promoting her new show, World of Dance.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Rodriguez have been dating for roughly a month, but they've packed a lot in that time -- including a trip to the Bahamas, a weekend in Miami and face-time with A-Rod's family. Find out more about the power couple's romance in this video.

