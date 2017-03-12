Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Their Romance to the Bahamas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking their love to the tropics!

The new couple was spotted at the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas on Friday, according to Page Six.

The outlet reports that J.Lo and A-Rod flew by private jet to the exclusive locale, where they were caught getting cozy on a power boat. The pair are expected to spend the weekend alone at a friend's home.

Lopez sported a chic nude coat in pics obtained by Page Six, as she cuddles close to her new beau, looking sharp in a dark suit.

It seems the mother of two is enjoying her time off with her new fling. Earlier this week, the 47-year-old singer spent quality time with her twins, Emme and Max.

Lopez rocked a gorgeous floral dress for the mid-day outing with her kids, where she snaked on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and even posed for a sweet photo taken by her son.

