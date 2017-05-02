Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Met Gala, Singer Slays ‘60s Glam Look

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are red carpet official!

The adorable duo, who started dating in March, stepped out to the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer wowed in a gorgeous blue Valentino gown, giving us major '60s vibes with her half-up, half-down 'do. The 41-year-old former MLB pro kept it classy in a black-and-blue tuxedo and bow tie, accessorizing with Harry Winston Premier Diamond Cufflinks, set in 18K white gold.

View photos





Getty Images

Lopez, 47, completed her look with stunning earrings, bracelets and rings, wearing over 150 carats of Harry Winston diamonds.

View photos





Getty Images

Looking good, J-Rod!

Before hitting the carpet, the Shades of Blue star took to Instagram to tease their arrival.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Says Alex Rodriguez 'Loves' Her New Music: 'Every Time I Finish Something I Want Him to Hear It'

ET caught up with Lopez last month, where she couldn't stop gushing over Rodriguez. She said he "loves" listening to her new music, and can't wait to let him listen to her tracks "every time" she finishes them.

Hear more in the video below!

Related Articles