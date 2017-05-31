Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cuddle Up to Watch ‘World of Dance’ With Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

Couples date night! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got together with J.Lo's World of Dance co-stars, including Jenna Dewan and her hubby, Channing Tatum, on Tuesday night.



The group had a big screening of the new reality competition series' premiere.

WATCH: 'World of Dance' Premiere: Jennifer Lopez Is Full of Fun, Derek Hough Breaks Out His Ballroom Moves & More!



"Baby, how excited are you to see World of Dance?" host Jenna, 36, asked Channing, 37, in a cute Snapchat video.



"Eeeeee!" an excited Channing squealed.

View photos



Snapchat

Lopez was also excited to share the fun evening with her fans. She posted an Instagram video with Rodriguez, showing off the viewing party.



"Big night!" the former New York Yankees, 41, star declared.



"Here we go!" Lopez, 47, added.

Rodriguez was very excited for his girlfriend's new project. He also posted a video of the room, writing, "#WOD premiere. Such a great night. #proud @jlo."



In the clip, Lopez is caught off guard, laughs, and says, "Don't get me crying!"

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Tatum Slay Fierce Dance Routine – Watch!



Lopez and Dewan Tatum also had a fun dance party, busting a move in a Boomerang video on the Step Up star's Instagram.



For more from the show's premiere, watch the clip below!

Related Articles