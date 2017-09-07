Jennifer Lawrence's intense 'Mother!' scene resulted in an equally intense injury

The actress said that the stress of filming one scene actually caused her to get a physical injury. She explained, “I ended up hyperventilating and passing out and then popping out my ri- ripping my diaphragm. So, then I actually spent more time in the medical tent than the Kardashian tent.”

Watch Jennifer Lawrence and John Oliver make startling confessions on Tonight Show

Read more from Yahoo TV:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.