Jennifer Lawrence's intense 'Mother!' scene resulted in an equally intense injury
The actress said that the stress of filming one scene actually caused her to get a physical injury. She explained, “I ended up hyperventilating and passing out and then popping out my ri- ripping my diaphragm. So, then I actually spent more time in the medical tent than the Kardashian tent.”
Watch Jennifer Lawrence and John Oliver make startling confessions on Tonight Show
